Critics Choice Award 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins best supporting actor

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. clinched the Best Supporting Actor award at the Critics Choice Awards 2024 for his compelling performance in director Christopher Nolan’s biopic film ‘Oppenheimer’.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post and wrote, “Congratulations to Robert Downey Jr., winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR for his role in “Oppenheimer.”

Congratulations to Robert Downey Jr, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR for his role in “Oppenheimer"⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/hknXmpCXvu Advertisement — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Recently, Downey Jr. also secured the Best Supporting Actor Male Actor – Motion Picture at the Golden Globes for his outstanding portrayal in ‘Oppenheimer’.

Robert Downey Jr. portrayed the character of Lewis Strauss in Nolan’s biopic of the titular physicist (played by Cillian Murphy). Lewis Strauss played a pivotal role in the development of the atomic bomb and later became a political rival of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The film was released on July 21.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the “Father of the Atomic Bomb,” during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

The film received significant acclaim from the audience. (ANI)

