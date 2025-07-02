Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ teaser leaks online ahead of official release

Christopher Nolan’s next cinematic venture, ‘The Odyssey’, has just had its first teaser leaked online, much to the dismay of the filmmakers.

Originally intended to be shown only in theatres ahead of ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’, the 70-second teaser has now surfaced across social media platforms like X.

This epic marks Nolan’s return after his Oscar-winning ‘Oppenheimer’. And judging by early reactions, he’s sticking to his signature playbook: high drama, sweeping visuals, and a star-studded ensemble.

Based on Homer’s legendary tale, ‘The Odyssey’ is a modern retelling of Odysseus’s perilous journey back home after the fall of Troy, battling gods, monsters, and the elements along the way.

The teaser offers a cryptic but compelling first look. It opens with an ominous voiceover believed to be Robert Pattinson’s “Darkness. Zeus’s laws were smashed to pieces. A kingdom without a king since my master died,” set against images of crashing waves and a shadowy shoreline.

Matt Damon takes on the role of Odysseus, with Tom Holland playing his son Telemachus. Also spotted is Jon Bernthal, whose role remains under wraps. There’s a glimpse of the iconic Trojan Horse, alluding to the larger mythological world Nolan is building.

The cast is nothing short of dazzling. In addition to Damon and Holland, ‘The Odyssey’ will feature Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, and others.

Importantly, ‘The Odyssey’ also breaks new ground on the technical front. It’s reportedly the first major production filmed entirely with IMAX cameras.

Unfortunately, this leak isn’t the first of its kind. Major projects like ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘House of the Dragon’, and ‘Game of Thrones’ also suffered similar breaches.