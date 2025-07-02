AICWA urges PM Modi to enforce total ban on Pakistani artists and media in India

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has made a strong appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for a blanket and irreversible ban on all Pakistani nationals and media-related content across Indian digital platforms.

The association voiced its concerns via a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), citing the recent resurfacing of Pakistani actors and entertainment channels online.

Notable names like Mawra Hocane and Yumna Zaidi, who have become visible again on social media in India, were specifically in the examples.

AICWA believes this growing digital visibility is not just a casual matter, it’s a “deep emotional blow” to the families of those who lost their lives to terrorism in India.

“This isn’t about entertainment,” the statement read. “It’s an open insult to the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.”

AICWA backed its demand by listing past terror incidents such as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pulwama bombing, the Uri attack, and the more recent Pahalgam tragedy, in which 26 civilians lost their lives.

The organisation reiterated its long-standing accusation that Pakistan continues to shelter and support cross-border terrorism.

The statement also raised concerns over certain Pakistani celebrities allegedly making anti-India remarks in response to Operation Sindoor.

Instead of showing empathy or restraint, AICWA claims these public figures used their platforms to speak against India, further widening the cultural rift.

AICWA argued that India has, for years, shown restraint and maintained cultural openness, even as Pakistan banned Indian films and television content post the Pulwama incident.

“If Pakistani platforms continue to ban Indian content, why should our country provide any space, digital or otherwise, to theirs?” the statement questioned.

The organisation believes such a move would not impact India’s economy or creative industries, emphasizing that India already has thriving entertainment and diplomatic ties with over 190 countries.

As of now, there has been no official response from the government regarding AICWA’s appeal.