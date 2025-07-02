Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom choose peaceful parenting of daughter after breakup

After nearly nine years together and a four-year engagement, pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have decided to end their relationship. The couple, who first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016, have reportedly gone their separate ways, according to ‘People’ magazine.

While the news of their split has caught many fans off guard, sources close to the pair say their primary focus now is their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, who turns five this August.

“They’ve realised it’s healthier for Daisy if she sees her parents happy, even if that means separately,” a source shared to the media. “There was tension, and they didn’t want her growing up feeling it.”

The couple reportedly is taking every step to ensure a peaceful co-parenting relationship moving forward.

Both Katy Perry and Bloom are reportedly aligned in their goal to shield daughter Daisy from any kind of negativity.

“Daisy is their angel,” the source continued. “They have always been one in wanting to protect her.”

Despite the breakup, the pair is maintaining a friendly relationship and plan to remain involved in their daughter’s life, together and individually.

“They’re committed to being there for Daisy, and are trying to navigate this as smoothly as possible,” the insider added.

Katy Perry, 40, doesn’t seem to be letting personal upheaval interfere with her work commitments. Just a day after news of the split surfaced, she posted on Instagram from Rottnest Island in Australia. Her carousel of photos included snapshots with the island’s famous quokkas and playful videos of her enjoying the beach and the company of her tour crew.

The pictures came out during her stop in Australia as part of her ongoing Lifetimes tour, which remains sold out and widely attended.

A source told ‘People’ that Katy Perry has her daughter with her on the trip. “She’s happy, focused on her tour, and spending quality time with Daisy. They’ve been sightseeing and having fun together.”

Perry and Bloom engaged in 2019 with a much-talked-about Valentine’s Day proposal. The couple welcomed Daisy in August 2020. Bloom, 48, is also father to 14-year-old Flynn, from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr.