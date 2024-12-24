Christopher Nolan to adapt Homer’s ‘The Odyssey’ for 2026 release

Christopher Nolan is set to bring a fresh take on one of the greatest stories of all time with his upcoming film, an adaptation of Homer’s ‘The Odyssey’.

Universal Studios confirmed on Monday that the director, known for his masterful storytelling in films like ‘Inception’ and ‘Oppenheimer’, will tackle the mythic journey of Odysseus in a movie slated for release on July 17, 2026.

Described as a “mythic action epic,” Nolan’s adaptation promises to be a visually stunning spectacle. The film will be shot using cutting-edge IMAX film technology, marking the first time that ‘The Odyssey’ will be presented on IMAX screens.

Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026. — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) December 23, 2024

The star-studded cast is another reason for excitement, with Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron joining the project. Their roles are still under wraps.

While Nolan is no stranger to historical and science fiction films, ‘The Odyssey’ represents a new direction for the director. The film will follow the legendary journey of Odysseus as he faces gods, monsters, and treacherous challenges in his quest to return home after the Trojan War.

Though ‘The Odyssey’ has been adapted several times, including the 1954 film ‘Ulysses’ starring Kirk Douglas and the Coen brothers’ ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ (2000), Nolan’s version is expected to stand out for its realism and immersive visual storytelling.

Following the success of ‘Oppenheimer’, which won him both the Best Director and Best Picture Oscars, Nolan was recently knighted by King Charles. Fans are now eagerly awaiting how he will reimagine this ancient epic for a new generation.