Is Amazon betting on Christopher Nolan to take over directorial reins of the ‘James Bond’ franchise?

Recently Bond fans had a disappointing moment following Amazon gaining creative control of the iconic James Bond franchise. Previously, the Broccoli family were the custodians of the franchise. The Broccoli family, which created all the titles from ‘Dr No’ to ‘No Time to Die’ has taken a step back. The development comes after Amazon acquired MGM and its extensive catalogue which also includes the James Bond films. Following the subsequent acquisition of creative rights, Jeff Bezos sparked casting buzz and debate around the new director. Now, word is fresh that Amazon is trying to get Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan to take over the directorial reins of the franchise. The possibility has stoked fans’ curiosity. Fans are now trying to visualise how Nolan will direct the man with the license to kill.

Following Amazon’s takeover of creative control, industry insiders believe that the banner should bring in someone of Nolan’s stature to take the franchise ahead. In an article, The Wrap noted the views of several experts. The insiders weighed in on how Christopher Nolan can pivot the future of Bond. A producer told the publication, “If Amazon truly wants to honor the Bond legacy, they should make every effort to get Christopher Nolan on board and wait for him as long as necessary.” Meanwhile, an insider believes that talks are already brewing between the banner and the filmmaker. “There is a strong mutual desire to make it happen.”

Advertisement

Notably, Nolan has previously iterated his passion for the James Bond franchise. He has often expressed his fascination with the spy with the 007 title. Moreover, previously Nolan was in talks with the Broccoli family to helm two titles. However, it didn’t materialise due to creative differences. In a previous conversation, he said, “You wouldn’t want to take on a film without being fully committed to what you bring to the table creatively. So as a writer, casting, everything, it’s a full package.”

Advertisement

For more details, Read: Amazon gets creative control of the James Bond franchise: What this means for 007?

Meanwhile, apart from the next director, fans are also curious about the man who play Bond next following Daniel Craig. The last Bond film was ‘No Time to Die’ which marked Craig’s final bow as 007. On the other hand, Nolan is currently working on his ensemble period saga, ‘The Odyssey.’