Chris Pratt to expect his second child

Chris Pratt is expecting a second ward with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, who turned 32 on Monday. Several sources culminated the news of Katherine Schwarzenegger being pregnant once again. Days after Chris gushed about his wife for her birthday, the news showed its benevolence.

Both of them got married in the month of June 2019 and have the daughter of one-year-old Lyla Marie who was born in August 2020.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor also has a son named Jack who is 9 years old. The boy is from his ex-wife Anna Faris.

According to E! News, the actor spoke with Daily Pop in July and shared his desire to have more children with his wife, whom he married in 2019, in the future.

“I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide. We’ll do it. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let’s go,” he said at that time.

