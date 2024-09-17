Diljit Dosanjh applauds Delhi Police’s creative ticket fraud warning

As excitement builds for Diljit Dosanjh’s highly anticipated ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ across India, Delhi Police have stepped in with a clever public service announcement to thwart ticket fraud. The police force has creatively employed Diljit’s hit song ‘Born To Shine’ to warn fans about potential scams.

On their social media platforms, Delhi Police shared a video featuring visuals of a concert scene, all set to the upbeat track. Their caption, playfully incorporating lyrics from the song, read: “Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya, Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya,” which translates to a call for vigilance against online fraud while seeking out tickets.

This inventive approach caught the attention of Diljit Dosanjh himself. The singer, who is gearing up for the Indian leg of his tour, took to his Instagram Story to applaud the Delhi Police’s efforts. He reposted the warning with a fist emoji, showing his appreciation for their creative and protective gesture.

Diljit’s ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ is ready to start on October 26 at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Following the capital’s kickoff, the tour will journey to cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

In a message from his team at Saregama, Diljit expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming tour, reflecting on the significance of performing in his home country. “Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true,” Diljit shared. “Performing here feels like coming full circle after an incredible journey abroad. The love and energy from fans around the world have been amazing, but performing in India, where it all began, is truly special. Get ready, India, because we’re going to make history together!”

In addition to his musical endeavors, Diljit is also making waves in the film industry. He recently announced his participation in ‘Border 2,’ a sequel to the classic film ‘Border,’ alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, which will center on the Battle of Longewala, will begin filming in November.