Ariana Grande can’t stop crying after Oscar Nomination for ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande has reached a new milestone in her career, securing an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Glinda in the much-anticipated film ‘Wicked’.

This recognition, which comes after years of hard work and dedication, has left the singer and actress deeply moved and grateful.

In a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram, Ariana expressed her overwhelming emotions, admitting that she “cannot stop crying” upon hearing the news.

The post included a collection of nostalgic photos and videos from her childhood, showcasing her early admiration for the role of Glinda. Ariana shared how, as a young girl, she would watch Judy Garland’s iconic performance of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’, dreaming of one day stepping into the shoes of the good witch.

Reflecting on this journey, she wrote, “I’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company,” adding that she was proud of the “tiny Ari” who once dreamed big.

Ariana’s nomination is part of a larger wave of recognition for ‘Wicked’, which received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for her co-star, Cynthia Erivo.

The excitement surrounding the film’s success has been palpable, with fans and celebrities alike sending their congratulations. Hailey Bieber and John Legend were among the many who praised Ariana’s achievement, with Bieber simply writing, “Ahhhhhhhh!!!! Yes!!!!!”

In an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Ariana spoke about the surreal nature of the nomination, describing it as “the absolute honour of my life.”

For her, playing Glinda was a dream come true, and to be recognized by the Academy was beyond her wildest expectations. “It is just the greatest gift of my life,” she added.

Ariana’s Oscar nod comes after over two decades of dreaming about the role. She revealed that from a young age, she loved Glinda’s character. And, the chance to portray her in ‘Wicked’ was a lifelong ambition.

Despite the excitement of her own nomination, Ariana took a moment to celebrate her co-star, Cynthia Erivo. The latter also earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Elphaba.

The two actresses have formed a close bond throughout the filming process. And, Ariana expressed her admiration for Cynthia’s talent and dedication.

One emotional aspect of the Oscar nominations was the absence of ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu from the Best Director category. Ariana was quick to share her appreciation for Chu. She called him an “incredible human being” and praised his leadership on the film. She emphasized that his work had been nothing short of extraordinary.

Reflecting on the film’s journey, Ariana recalled the premiere in Australia. The audience’s reaction to a key scene confirmed just how deeply the film resonated with viewers.

The cast had kept the project under wraps for so long. And, the emotional response from the audience made Ariana realize that ‘Wicked’ had become something truly special.

Before her Oscar nomination, Ariana had already received recognition for her role. She got a Golden Globe nomination, marking her first-ever nomination in that category.