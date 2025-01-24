Kichcha Sudeep declines Karnataka State Film Award and the reason will surprise you

Renowned actor Kichcha Sudeep has declined the Karnataka State Award for Best Actor, which he won for his role in the 2019 sports drama ‘Pailwaan’.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Sudeep explained his decision, citing personal reasons for stepping away from accepting awards in recent years.

Respected Government of Karnataka and Members of the Jury, Advertisement It is truly a privilege to have received the state award under the best actor category, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the respected jury for this honor. However, I must express that I have chosen to stop receiving… — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 23, 2025

In a heartfelt message, the actor expressed gratitude to the Karnataka government and the jury for the honor. “It is truly a privilege to receive the state award in the Best Actor category, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the respected jury for this recognition,” he wrote.

However, he emphasized his longstanding choice to decline awards, stating, “I have chosen to stop receiving awards for several years now, a decision made for various personal reasons that I intend to uphold.”

Kichcha Sudeep further elaborated that he wanted the award to go to someone who might value it more deeply. “There are many deserving actors who have poured their hearts into their craft and would appreciate this prestigious recognition far more than I would. My dedication to entertaining people has always been without the expectation of awards,” he added.

The actor reassured his fans and the jury that the acknowledgment itself was enough motivation for him to continue delivering quality performances.

Apologizing for any disappointment his decision might cause, Sudeep said, “This recognition is, in itself, my reward. I trust you will respect my choice and support me on the path I have chosen.”

The Karnataka State Film Awards for 2019 list came out earlier this week, with Sudeep and actress Anupama Gowda winning the Best Actor and Actress honors.

While Sudeep was recognized for his performance in ‘Pailwaan’, Anupama was awarded for her role in ‘Trayambakam’.

On the professional front, Sudeep is gearing up for his next big project, ‘Billa Ranga Baasha’, directed by Anup Bhandari. A concept video for the film released last year on Sudeep’s 51st birthday, generating excitement among fans. The multilingual film is going to release in major languages, though further details remain under wraps.