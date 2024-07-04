Hina Khan’s mother cries in video amid daughter’s breast cancer battle

In a poignant and heart-wrenching moment shared on Instagram, beloved actor Hina Khan made a bold and brave decision in her battle against breast cancer. In the video, Hina Khan’s mother can be heard weeping in Kashmiri, offering blessings as she witnessed her daughter’s significant transformation. Hina’s decision to cut her hair before chemotherapy could claim it reflects a profound inner strength and resilience.

“Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions,” Hina wrote. “To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard. I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win, you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win.”

Hina’s message is a beacon of hope and solidarity for those grappling with similar struggles. She chose to cut her hair before it fell out due to chemotherapy, a decision she made to avoid the prolonged emotional turmoil that comes with losing it gradually. For Hina, this act was not just about preparing for the inevitable but about reclaiming control over her narrative and finding empowerment in her choices.

“I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle,” she continued. “I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. Didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my courage, my strength, and the love I have for myself.”

In a touching gesture, Hina plans to use her hair to create a wig for herself, a symbol of her resilience and adaptability. “Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remain whole,” she affirmed. Her journey is being meticulously documented to inspire and support others facing similar battles, ensuring that her story of embracing herself reaches those who need it most.

The video captured not just a physical transformation but a powerful moment of solidarity and love, surrounded by her closest supporters. Hina expressed her gratitude to her friends, family, and her hairstylist, who made the day as comfortable as possible despite his hectic schedule.