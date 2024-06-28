Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer; vows to fight back

Actress Hina Khan bravely announced on Friday that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. In an emotional Instagram post, the 36-year-old star of “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” shared this difficult news with her fans, affectionately known as “Hinaholics.”

In her heartfelt message, Hina Khan addressed recent rumors and confirmed her diagnosis. She expressed her determination to fight and beat the disease, assuring her followers that she is doing well despite the challenges ahead. “I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease,” she wrote. Hina revealed that her treatment has already begun, and she is ready to do everything necessary to emerge stronger and healthier.

Hina’s announcement showed some gratitude and hope. She thanked her fans for their unwavering support and requested privacy as she navigates this challenging period. “I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings,” she wrote. She added that personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would be invaluable to her during this time.

Hina’s fans have rallied around her, flooding social media with messages of support and encouragement. Many shared their own stories and experiences with cancer, offering words of hope and solidarity. The outpouring of love and support from her followers highlights the deep connection she has with her audience and the significant impact she has made on their lives.