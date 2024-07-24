Hina Khan thanks beau Rocky Jaiswal for support amid cancer battle

Actress Hina Khan has expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal for being a pillar of support during her battle with Stage Three breast cancer.

In a touching Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Hina posted a mirror selfie with Rocky where the couple can be seen dressed in matching black T-shirts and blue denim. She captioned the photo by calling Rocky her ‘Strength’ and wrote, “You are the best. May Allah bless you always. My strength.”

Earlier in June, Hina bravely revealed her diagnosis of stage three breast cancer on her Instagram handle. She reassured her fans and well-wishers that despite the challenging news, she remains strong, determined, and committed to overcoming the disease. Hina emphasized that her treatment has already commenced, and she will do whatever it takes to emerge stronger.

In her own words, Hina said, “I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey.”

Alongside her family and loved ones, Hina remains focused and positive about her recovery, believing firmly in her ability to overcome this health challenge with grace and determination. She also requested her followers to send prayers, blessings, and love during this trying period.

On the professional front, Hina Khan gained widespread acclaim for her roles in popular TV shows such as ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and as the iconic antagonist Komolika in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with messages of support and encouragement for Hina and Rocky, showcasing their admiration for their strength and resilience in the face of adversity.