Hina Khan shares her chemo journey: “I refuse to bow down”

Hina Khan, renowned for her roles in popular TV shows, revealed on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. On Monday, she shared an emotional video of her first chemotherapy session, providing a raw and honest glimpse into her journey.

The video begins with Hina gracing the red carpet, receiving an award. This moment of glam quickly transitions to a starkly different scene: Hina walking into the hospital for her first round of chemotherapy. With a brave face, she says, “All glam is gone and I’m ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let’s get better.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@realhinakhan)

Hina’s caption revealed the emotional depth behind her decision to attend the award event despite knowing about her diagnosis. “This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalize it – not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life.”

Determined to face her illness with positivity, Hina wrote, “We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to normalize this experience for me and have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire.”

Hina’s resilience and determination were evident as she encouraged her fans to face their challenges head-on. “I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo. I humbly urge everyone out there to first normalize the challenges of your lives then set goals for yourself and try to live up to them all along the way. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up.”

The outpouring of support from fans and industry colleagues was immediate. Fellow actor Dalljiet Kaur commented, “Inspired by your spirit Hina. Suddenly everything I am going through seems so stupidly small. Yes, normalizing the journey is very important.” Producer Ektaa Kapoor called her “a star beyond stars,” while Mouni Roy praised her strength and courage. Hina’s boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, simply stated, “My fighter.”

On June 28, Hina Khan officially confirmed her diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer. She assured her fans that she is “doing well” and “fully committed” to overcoming the disease. She shared, “I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

Hina requested privacy during this challenging time but welcomed the support and positive energy from her fans. She concluded with a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude for the love and support she has received and remains hopeful for a full recovery.