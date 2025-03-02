Dharmendra lifts spirits of Hina Khan with surprise video call

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently brought a smile to actress Hina Khan with an unexpected video call, offering his heartfelt blessings as she bravely battles stage three breast cancer. The touching gesture left the TV star overwhelmed, calling it a “fan moment” she will always cherish.

Hina took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the special call. The screengrab showed Dharmendra in a maroon T-shirt and black cap, while Hina appeared in a casual grey top.

Along with the picture, she penned an emotional note, referring to Dharmendra as the “OG Superman of India.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@realhinakhan)

The actress expressed gratitude for his kindness, writing, “When the OG Superman of India appreciates your strength and journey and gives you his warmest blessings… Thank you for video calling, Dharam uncle. I am coming to see you soon. Love you so, so much.”

The heartfelt exchange struck a chord with fans, with many applauding Dharmendra’s warmth and Hina’s resilience.

Hina first opened up about her cancer diagnosis in June 2024 through an Instagram post, revealing she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite the challenging news, she reassured fans that she was staying positive and committed to fighting the disease.

“I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,” she wrote.

Hina Khan has built a remarkable career in television, earning widespread recognition for her portrayal of Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ She later won acclaim for her negative role as Komolika in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay.’