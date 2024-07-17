Hina Khan gives health update, “constantly in pain”

Hina Khan, known for her roles in popular TV shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, has been bravely battling stage three breast cancer, sharing updates of her journey with fans. Despite facing constant pain, she recently took to social media to express her determination and resilience.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Hina revealed that she continues to work amidst her chemotherapy sessions. She emphasized the importance of embracing both good and bad days, urging others to find solace in their passions and normalize the concept of working during treatment. Her words resonated with many, as she highlighted how work serves as her motivation and healing.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@realhinakhan)

“I look forward to the good days because I get to do what I love: Work. Love my work. I live my dreams when I’m working, and that is my greatest motivation,” she shared, encouraging others in similar situations to find what brings them joy.

Earlier this June, Hina first shared her diagnosis, stating, “I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well.” She expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support, emphasizing the importance of respecting her privacy during this difficult time.

Hina’s resilience has been inspiring, with her recent return to work marking a significant milestone in her journey. Her positivity amidst adversity has garnered widespread admiration, as she continues to navigate her treatment with strength and determination.

Meanwhile, Hina’s contributions to the entertainment industry continue to be recognized. Apart from her notable roles in television, she recently appeared in ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ and a comedy-drama series directed by Ritam Shrivastava titled ‘Namacool’.

As she battles her health challenges, Hina Khan remains a beacon of hope and inspiration for her fans and well-wishers.