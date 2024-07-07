Hina Khan is manifesting her healing, says she embraces her ‘scars’

Actress Hina Khan, amid her battle with stage three breast cancer, said that she embraces her scars because they are the first sign of progress.

Hina took to Instagram and shared a series of photos dressed in an electric pink racerback paired with black bottoms.

In the selfies, she smiles and poses with a victory sign.

“What do you see in this Picture? The Scars on my body or the Hope in my Eyes? The scars are mine, I embrace them with love because they’re the first sign of the Progress I deserve,” she wrote.

The actress said that she is manifesting her healing.

“The Hope in my Eyes is the reflection of my Soul, I can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am manifesting my healing. And I am praying for yours too. #SacredNotScared #DaddysStrongGirl.”

On July 4, Hina chose to let go of her ‘beautiful hair before it starts falling off’.

The actress, who is undergoing chemotherapy to treat her stage three breast cancer, shared a reel while she was getting a haircut.

Hina, who disclosed her diagnosis on June 28, wrote: “You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions.”

“To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair – your pride, your crown?”

“And I choose to win. I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks.”

She added: “I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase.”