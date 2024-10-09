Here’s why BTS’ Jungkook declined Usher’s invitation to perform at the Super Bowl

The ‘Hey Daddy’ hitmaker Usher, in February, captivated the audience with his electric performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. Now, word has surfaced that, for the highly-awaited half-time stage Usher had invited BTS’ golden maknae to share the stage with him. However, Jungkook had to decline the coveted invite.

Following Jungkook’s collaboration with Usher for ‘Standing Next to You’ for his debut solo album ‘Golden’ fans eagerly waited for them to perform the track in the Super Bowl. However, the BTS star had to decline the offer due to his military enlistment commitments. Meanwhile, reportedly, Usher dazzled the audience with an electrifying medley of 11 songs. For his anticipated stage comeback, Usher was joined by a studded line-up of appearances from Ludacris, H.E.R, Lil Jon and others.

The New Yorker Magazine reports that Usher invited Jungkook to perform ‘Standing Next To You’ at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, but Jungkook had to reject due to mandatory military service. pic.twitter.com/OFCpdTRDgE Advertisement — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 7, 2024



Meanwhile, BTS’ Jungkook recently announced ‘Golden: The Moments’ pop-up exhibit. He invites his fans to get a sneak peek into his world. The K-pop sensation will launch the pop-up in Los Angeles celebrating his career so far. It will also revere his hit solo album, ‘Golden.’ Jungkook’s pop-up ‘Golden: The Moments’ first appeared in Seoul last year. Following its roaring success, the exhibit will now run from October 25 to November 17 at Ace Mission Studios in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, October 9, at 11 a.m. local time. The pop-up is curated in a thoughtful way to make fans feel as if they’ve stepped onto a film set. The space of the exhibit draws inspiration from the K-pop idol’s album ‘Golden.’

Moreover, on September 18, the BTS boy released his documentary film ‘I AM STILL’ worldwide. The film chronicles the process behind the creation of Jungkook’s solo album ‘Golden.’ It reveals exclusive never-before-seen footage and interviews. Moreover, it features enthralling live performances that highlight the K-pop sensation’s creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges faced.

Jungkook made his debut with the renowned boy band BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The singer made his debut as a soloist with the album ‘Golden’ in 2023. Soon, he took over the global music field. Currently, Jungkook is serving his mandatory military service with the rest of the band members except Jin who completed his service a couple of months ago.