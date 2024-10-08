Ex-NCT member Taeil faces charges of quasi-rape; SM Entertainment fails to comment

Former NCT member Taeil, who was accused of sexual crimes in June, is now facing prosecution for quasi-rape. As per the latest reports, the former K-pop sensation was sent to prosecution without detention on September 12. Meanwhile, SM Entertainment is refraining from commenting on the issue.

On October 7, Korean media outlet Chosun Ilbo reported that Taeil is under investigation under the suspicion of aggravated quasi-rape. The investigation is being carried out by the Bangbae Police Station in Seoul. The former NCT artist was reportedly accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was under alcohol influence. Taeil was accused of raping the woman with two non-celeb acquaintances in June 2024. Subsequently, Taeil’s case was transferred to the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office on September 12. However, they have yet to summon the former K-pop idol. For those unaware, aggravated quasi-rape involves committing rape while armed with a weapon or acting with two or more people against a victim who is decapacitated to resist.

Following the development, NCT Label SM Entertainment failed to comment on the issue. They stated, “It is difficult to comment as the matter is currently under investigation.”

Meanwhile, on August 28, SM Entertainment, announced his exit from the K-pop group. At the time, SM Entertainment released an official statement. The label revealed that the ongoing investigation prompted their decision. However, they clarified that the details of the investigation are being tightly guarded to protect the privacy and integrity of the process. “This is SM Entertainment. We have recently confirmed that Taeil has been implicated in a criminal case related to sexual crimes. Upon reviewing the situation, we recognized its seriousness and decided that Taeil could no longer continue with team activities. We have discussed this matter with Taeil, and it has been decided that he will be removed from the group.”

In addition to being a part of NCT, Taeil also performed songs for OSTs for popular dramas. The K-pop singer has contributed to hit dramas like ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ and ‘Missing Crown Prince’, among others. Meanwhile, further details on Taeil’s alleged crime and the ongoing investigation are awaited.