Here are 5 celebrities who have been shooting in London

Exotic locations have always been a big catch for any film these days as fans love those fancy places and it surely lifts up the vibe and mood of the film. London seems to be a hotspot these days as we have a bunch of celebrities shooting there for their upcoming projects.

Below mentioned are few popular celebrities who have been shooting in the British capital for their next and we really can’t wait for these films to release.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena has been shooting for Hansal Mehta’s next which also is her maiden project as a producer. Bebo has been shooting for the same in London presently and keeps sharing glimpses of her shoot on her gram and makes our day.

Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan’s much awaited project Home Calling has been extensively shot in London.The actor has recently wrapped up her shoot for the same. Sara a while ago,shared a sneak peek from the sets and teasing her fans.

Varun Tej:

The handsome Varun Tej has been shooting for his upcoming film VT12 in London. His pictures from London are to die for and we have been drooling over them. Varun has been shooting for this action entertainer which is also his 12th film and is being directed by national award winning director Praveen Sattaru.

Bhumi Pednekar:

The talented actress is a part of many exciting projects and currently was spotted shooting in London for the same.Bhumi will be seen in Mere Husband ki Biwi which co-stars Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea and we are quite thrilled for thai movie to hit the screens.

Arjun Kapoor:

The Ek Villain star was recently spotted in London with his beau Malaika Arora,kapoor has been shooting for his upcoming movie in London and we often see him sharing glimpses of exotic lunch, dinner and of fancy scenic beauty from London.