Helen Mirren shares the life advice her mother gave her: ‘Never be afraid’

Hollywood star Helen Mirren has talked about the life advice her mother gave her, and it explained why she has “never been afraid” of getting older as she approaches her 80th birthday.

Mirren, who is still one of the most celebrated stars in Hollywood more than 40 years into her career, told E! News: “It’s nature, it’s what happens. And, as they say, along with getting older comes a certain kind of wisdom, a certain kind of understanding of that fact.”

“My mother said the greatest thing to me: ‘Never be afraid of getting older,” added the actress, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Mirren shared that teenagers may think that the concept of middle age is like a “foreign country”.

The actress said: “Of course, when you’re 18, middle age is like a foreign country. It’s so far away from you. But, you know, when you arrive in that country, you realise that country has great things.

“Maybe you like that country better than the country you left behind. All I can say is, don’t worry (about aging). It’s cool.”

The Academy Award-winning actress also feels that life is about “taking risks” and that people should be more keen to take on “challenges” that might scare them.