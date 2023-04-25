Happy birthday Arijit Singh!

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular singers in the Indian music industry. Born on April 25, 1987, in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, Arijit Singh is known for his soulful and melodious voice, which has won the hearts of millions of music lovers worldwide.

Arijit Singh started his career in the music industry as a contestant on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. However, he gained recognition after winning the reality show 10 Ke 10 Le Gaye Dil in 2006. He then went on to become an assistant music programmer under the guidance of Pritam Chakraborty, one of the most successful music directors in Bollywood.

Arijit Singh made his Bollywood debut as a playback singer with the song ‘Phir Mohabbat’ from the movie Murder 2 in 2011. It was, however, his song “Tum Hi Ho” from the movie Aashiqui 2 in 2013 that made him a household name in India. The song became an instant hit, and Arijit Singh received numerous awards and nominations for his rendition.

Since then, Arijit Singh has become the go-to singer for music directors in Bollywood. He has lent his voice to some of the most popular songs in recent times, including “Channa Mereya” from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, “Tere Bina” from Guru, “Kabira” from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and “Zaalima” from Raees, to name a few.

Apart from Bollywood, Arijit Singh has also sung in various other languages, including Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, and Punjabi. He has won several awards for his work in the music industry, including five Filmfare Awards, seven Mirchi Music Awards, and two Zee Cine Awards.

Arijit Singh’s success in the music industry can be attributed to his versatility as a singer. He can sing both romantic and soulful songs with equal ease and has a unique ability to connect with the emotions of the listeners. His fans love him not just for his voice but also for his humble and down-to-earth personality.

We wish Arijit Singh a very happy birthday and hope that he continues to mesmerise us with his soulful voice for many more years to come.