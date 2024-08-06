HanuMankind: Kerala-born rapper captures the West with desi hip-hop hit, ‘Big Dawgs’

HanuMankind, the Kerala-based rapper has taken over the global music arena with his high-octane hip-hop track titled ‘Big Dawgs’ ft Kalmi. The track, which has been shot in the Well of Death, has already crossed 19 million views on YouTube, emerging as a global smash hit. HanuMankind has been making waves globally for his American accent and a fresh and enigmatic take on desi hip-hop with ‘Big Dwags’ which has become a trailblazing hit.

HanuMankind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, was born in Kerala and is currently based in Bengaluru. The rapper initially lived in Texas when he was younger, and went on to make his debut with the EP (Extended Play) ‘Kalari,’ and went on to drop the collaborative project ‘Surface Level’ with Kalmi.

Produced by Brown Crew Productions’ Kalmi, the music video of the global hit, ‘Big Dawgs’ has been directed by Bijoy Shetty, who has collaborated with the rapper for several stints. Meanwhile, HanuMankind has written, composed, and performed the song himself. Prior to ‘Big Dawgs,’ the duo also released the single feature ‘Rush Hour’ in 2022. The official logline of the ‘Big Dawgs’ reads, “Pushing culture baby, got that product you can’t measure.” The track has been receiving appreciation from music enthusiasts, critics, and social media users, worldwide.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hanumankind (@hanumankind)

The rapper also received a shoutout from Anand Mahindra who took to X to write, “Have posted recently about astonishingly talented young women of Indian origin making waves in indigenous American music genres. Now here’s Sooraj Cherukat, @Hanumankind1 @hanumankind (Insta) who’s rapping his way to global recognition. Rap may not be for everyone, but this guy from Kerala & now Bengaluru via Texas is popping eyes across to U.S. for his authentic sound & his extraordinary, raw videos. Especially his latest: Big Dawgs, which features the Well of Death…”

Have posted recently about astonishingly talented young women of Indian origin making waves in indigenous American music genres. Now here’s Sooraj Cherukat, @Hanumankind1 @hanumankind (Insta) who’s rapping his way to global recognition. Rap may not be for everyone, but this… pic.twitter.com/4udUHqSjHK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 28, 2024

The track has been filmed at the Well of Death located in the coastal district of Ponnani, also known as the Mecca of Kerala. In the where the singer is riding a car that is revving across the wall of the well. Speaking of the unusual choice of filming, he revealed to Rolling Stones, “A lot of things are happening in this video. But mainly, if you want something, take that risk, man, or else it won’t happen. Even if you fail, it’s still the act of doing. For me, even if this video didn’t work out, I get to tell my grandchildren that I actually sat inside the well of death and did this. At the very least, if nothing worked out, I’m happy about that.”