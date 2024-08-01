Halsey regrets returning to music after fan backlash

Halsey has recently opened up about her struggles following the release of her latest single, “Lucky,” expressing regret over her return to the music industry amid harsh fan backlash.

In a candid post on Tumblr, Halsey shared her disappointment and frustration, revealing that the criticism she’s faced from some of her supporters has been overwhelming. “My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet,” she wrote, reflecting on how the negative feedback has impacted her. She clarified that while not all her fans are unkind, the increase in negativity from a larger portion of her audience has made her question her place in the music world.

The singer’s feelings of disillusionment come after her battle with significant health issues. Halsey has been open about her struggles with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, which she has been managing with the help of her medical team. After focusing on her recovery, she was eager to return to music, but now feels disconnected from the very space she once cherished.

The criticism followed the debut of “Lucky” on July 26, a track that samples Britney Spears’ iconic 2000 hit of the same name. The music video, directed by Gia Coppola, explores the more somber aspects of fame and pays tribute to Spears’ original work. Despite Halsey’s assurance that Spears had given her blessing for the project, the reception has been mixed.

The single is set to be part of Halsey’s upcoming fifth studio album, a project that marks her first major release since her health struggles became publicly known. Halsey’s recent post reflects her disappointment with how her return to music has unfolded, highlighting the emotional toll that public criticism and fan reactions have taken on her.

As Halsey navigates this challenging period, her openness about her experiences sheds light on the personal battles behind the music and the impact of public scrutiny on artists.