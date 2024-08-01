Taylor Swift reacts to stabbing at Southport event: “These were just little kids”

Pop icon Taylor Swift has expressed her deep shock and sorrow following a tragic stabbing incident at a dance class themed around her music in Southport, England. The attack, which took place on Monday, July 29, resulted in the deaths of three young girls and left several others critically injured.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Taylor Swift conveyed her grief over the senseless violence of stabbing. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders,” she wrote. “These were just little kids at a dance class… I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

The stabbing resulted in the immediate deaths of two girls, aged six and seven, with a third girl, aged nine, succumbing to her injuries on the following day, July 30. The Merseyside Police confirmed that in addition to the fatalities, eight other children sustained stab wounds, with five in critical condition. Two adults who were also injured during the incident are reported to be in a serious condition.

Advertisement

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy described the horrifying scene, explaining that the attacker entered the venue with a knife and began targeting the children. “We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked,” Kennedy said during a press conference.

The devastating news has prompted a wave of responses from prominent figures. King Charles III and Queen Camilla expressed their profound shock and sadness over the incident. “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport,” King Charles stated through the royal family’s social media channels.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also voiced his deep concern, noting that the entire country has been left in shock by the events. “The whole country is deeply shocked at what they’ve seen in Southport,” Starmer said in a statement to broadcasters.

The community of Southport, along with the nation, is grappling with the aftermath of this unimaginable tragedy, as authorities continue to investigate the motives behind the attack.