‘The Great Impersonator’: Halsey reveals release date and cover art

Musical sensation Halsey has put fans’ anticipations about her upcoming album to rest. Since the songstress teased her confessional concept album, ‘The Great Impersonator,’ fans have been brimming with curiosity to know more. Updating her fandom, Halsey has announced the release date of her album and dropped an intriguing cover art. ‘The Great Impersonator’ releases on October 25.

Taking to X, the ‘Without Me’ singer made the announcement. The cover art exudes pastiche vibes resembling a newspaper cutting. The cut-out features Halsey’s monochrome portrait with rosy cheeks popping out. She penned the caption, “My 5th studio album “The Great Impersonator” coming October 25th. I made this record in the space between life and death. And it feels like I’ve waited an eternity for you to have it. I’ll wait a bit longer. I’ve waited a decade, already. Pre-order available now.”

Catch Halsey’s announcement here:

My 5th studio album “The Great Impersonator” coming October 25th. I made this record in the space between life and death. And it feels like I’ve waited an eternity for you to have it. I’ll wait a bit longer. I’ve waited a decade, already.

Halsey’s post comes in response to fans solving her scavenger hunt. Halsey literally made the world her playground. She asked her fans to unite and track down the mystery locations of one of the five time capsules hidden in cities all over the world. Meanwhile, the hunt was based on clues posted by the ‘Colours’ singer. The first capsule which the fans found was at an International Magic store in London. Planted in New York, Toronto, Los Angeles and Sydney, the next four capsules will be thematic, representing the different decades. Moreover, these capsules would reveal variants of ‘The Great Impersonator’s cover.

On 27 August Halsey shared the teaser of the upcoming album, sending fans into a frenzy. The teaser is a compilation of videos, including behind-the-scenes glimpses of her in the studio. It then cuts to Halsey’s cosplay of musical icons David Bowie and Britney Spears. The video’s introspective narration begins with her confessing, “I really thought this album would be the last one I ever made.” The trailer came two months after Halsey was diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell disorder. Additionally, accompanying the clip, Halsey’s voice-over narration reflects on her life. She questions how her life might have been different if she had lived in another era.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Halsey released the first single from the album cycle, ‘The End.’ With this track, she announced that she is “lucky to be alive” following her diagnosis.