Grammys introduce new categories to redefine country music awards

The Grammy Awards are shaking things up again, and this time, they’re making room for more nuance in country music. Starting from the 2026 ceremony, two new categories will debut: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover.

These additions come alongside a significant update — what was once called Best Country Album will now be known as Best Contemporary Country Album.

This change follows intense debates that surfaced after Beyoncé’s groundbreaking win last year for ‘Cowboy Carter’ in the country category.

Some fans and critics argued that her album didn’t fully represent the country genre. Beyoncé herself had clarified at the time, “It’s not a country album. It’s a Beyoncé album.”

Her win sparked conversations that went beyond music. Some members of the country community, like singer John Rich, publicly dismissed her victory, saying he wished country star Lainey Wilson had taken the prize instead.

This wasn’t the first time Beyoncé faced resistance from parts of the country music world. Back in 2016, when she performed “Daddy Lessons” at the Country Music Awards, the reception was famously mixed — with reports that country legend Alan Jackson walked out and artist Travis Tritt posting that the genre didn’t need validation from pop or rap artists.

It’s clear the Recording Academy has taken these long-standing debates seriously. By splitting the country category into Traditional and Contemporary, they’re making space for different styles to be celebrated properly.

So, what’s the difference?

According to the new Grammy guidelines, ‘Traditional Country’ sticks to the roots — think acoustic guitars, fiddles, banjos, and lyrics that echo the old-school country storytelling style.

This category will also embrace sub-genres like outlaw country, western swing, and cowboy music.

Meanwhile, ‘Contemporary Country’ is where artists can blend modern influences, experiment with sounds, and push the genre’s boundaries while still paying respect to country music’s legacy.

It’s for country that evolves with the times — fresh, current, and often genre-bending.

Alongside the country update, the Grammys will now also recognize the art of Best Album Cover. This puts the spotlight on visual creativity that accompanies the music.