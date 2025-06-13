Dylan O’Brien joins Mark Ruffalo in disability rights drama ‘Being Heumann’

Dylan O’Brien is stepping into an important story of activism and resilience. The actor is going to co-star with Ruth Madeley and Mark Ruffalo in ‘Being Heumann’, an upcoming Apple Original Film based on the life of disability rights pioneer Judy Heumann.

The film brings to life Heumann’s groundbreaking fight for equal rights. O’Brien will portray Evan White, a journalist who was one of the few voices covering the historic disability rights protests in San Francisco during the late 1970s.

These protests became a defining moment in the push for disability inclusion and federal protections.

Ruth Madeley, who has long been an advocate for disability representation on screen, is taking on the lead role of Judy Heumann, while Mark Ruffalo will play Joseph Califano, the U.S. Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare under President Jimmy Carter.

Califano initially resisted signing key civil rights legislation that would significantly impact the lives of people with disabilities.

The film focuses on the powerful 1977 sit-in at San Francisco’s Federal Building, where Heumann led over a hundred disabled activists in a 28-day protest. This sit-in became one of the longest non-violent occupations of a federal building in U.S. history.

The protestors, facing enormous challenges, banded together to demand the enforcement of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act—a regulation that would require all federally funded institutions to be accessible to people with disabilities.

The story promises to highlight the strength, solidarity, and determination of the disability rights community, making it not just a historical drama but a deeply human story about the fight for dignity and access.

The project is being helmed by Sian Heder, best known for her Oscar-winning film ‘CODA’. Heder will direct and co-write the screenplay with Rebekah Taussig. The film is being production of David Permut (‘Hacksaw Ridge’) and Kevin Walsh (‘Manchester by the Sea’), both working under their production deals with Apple Studios.

Meanwhile, Dylan O’Brien has been on a strong run. His recent film ‘Twinless’ was a Sundance hit, winning both the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting and the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award.

The dark comedy is going to hit theatres on September 5, following its acquisition by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions.

O’Brien’s slate is full of diverse roles. His upcoming releases include the thriller ‘Ponyboi’, arriving in select theatres on June 27, and ‘Send Help’, a horror film by Sam Raimi and starring Rachel McAdams, which is ready for a June 20 release.

In addition to his film projects, O’Brien recently earned critical acclaim for his performance as Dan Aykroyd in Jason Reitman’s ‘Saturday Night’ and was also part of the M. Night Shyamalan-produced ‘Caddo Lake’, which garnered him a nomination at the Gotham Television Awards.