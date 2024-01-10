Gordon Ramsay reveals how he makes his kids learn to save money from allowance

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay gives his children “a couple of hundred” dollars every month, but encourages them to save it. The 57-year-old TV chef has been married to Tana Ramsay since 1996 and has Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, Oscar, four, and two-month-old Jesse with her.

Speaking in a clip from an upcoming episode of ‘Last Meals’, he explained, “Every time they got their allowance, every month, a couple of hundred dollars, if they save that up across the 12-month period, I would match that at Christmas for them. They got to stay true to their form by saving every dollar.”

“And so when you start that practice, at sort of 10, 11, 12, 13, they got their part-time jobs, all of a sudden their minds are focused about their career paths. And so yeah, that was the opposite way that I grew up. They are super disciplined and they are on it man.”

Advertisement

Ramsay celebrated his 57th birthday on November 8. He took to social media three days later to announce the birth of his new son. Thereafter, he claimed he is now “done” having kids.

He wrote on Instagram, “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done.”

The ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ star shared the news alongside a series of images depicting himself, the newborn and his wife in the hospital. Soon he received many congratulatory messages from fellow faces in the comments section of the post.