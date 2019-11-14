After creating much buzz for a long time now, the filmmakers of Good Newwz have now unveiled the first looks posters of the film. The makers of the film have released three posters of the film featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

On Thursday, superstar Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to release the posters. Early morning, on Thursday, Akshay took to his official Instagram handle to unveil the first look posters.

In the first poster, Akshay Kumar’s face can be seen squeezed between two baby bumps of two ladies whose face cannot be seen. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “Squeezing’ in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming your way (sic).”

In yet another poster, singer-actor Diljit too is seen in a similar position. Squeezed between two baby bumps, Diljit looks all amazed and excited. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “There’s always someone who ends up with the same #Christmas present as you! #GoodNewwz in cinemas on 27th December (sic).”

The third quirky poster features a confused Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh squeezed between pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani’s baby bumps. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “The goof-ups are bound to multiply…and that’s how you get – #GoodNewwz! Coming to you this #Christmas, 27th December (sic).”

The makers have called it the biggest goof-up of the year.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

The film is slated to hit the theatres this Christmas on December 27, 2019.