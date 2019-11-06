TV actor Karan Patel will be returning to the much-loved show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The 35-year-old had taken a brief leave from the show in July to participate in the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Karan who portrays the role of Raman Bhalla in the show confirmed to TOI, “I don’t know why people speculated that I quit the show. I was just away from it for a while because I was busy with something else. This show will always be an integral part of my career and life.”

About speculations that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will end in December 2019, he said that those rumors were all false and that the show will go on.

When asked if he thought that the six-year-old show would not be monotonous, he said, “I don’t think so. Though we have been playing these characters for long, people’s love and admiration for us haven’t dipped. It means that I am doing something right. Playing Raman Bhalla will always be a matter of pride for me. If a few think that YHM has run its course, they need to recheck their facts with those who think it should go on.”

Karan also suggested his comeback on the show in all sagger on Instagram.

He shared a picture of himself in a swimming pool wearing black sunglasses with a caption that read, “Aa raha hu mai ….”

Earlier, Chaitanya Choudhry was introduced as the new Raman Bhalla on the show featuring Divyanka Tripathi in the female lead.

A TOI report suggests that Chaitanya will turn out to be a different character now, after the return of Karan Patel has been finalized.