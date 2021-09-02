‘Gone too soon’: Friends, colleagues express shock over Sidharth’s death

The Indian showbiz industry woke up to the shocking news of actor Sidharth Shukla’s death on Thursday. Colleagues and friends expressed their grief on Twitter.

Sidharth was 40. The actor passed away in Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital after suffering a massive heart attack in the morning.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover tweeted: “Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace.”.

Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 2, 2021

Actor R. Madhavan wrote: “Heartbreaking and tragic. Rest In Peace brother. Just don’t have words to express my anguish.”

Heartbreaking and tragic. Rest In Peace brother. Just don’t have words to express my anguish. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/UpAQp8zqBw — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2021

Actor Aftab Shivdasani tweeted: “Extremely sad and shocking news of the passing of #SiddharthShukla, life is so so fragile. My deepest condolences to his family in this heartbreaking time. Prayers for his soul. Om Shanti.”

Extremely sad and shocking news of the passing of #SiddharthShukla , life is so so fragile. My deepest condolences to his family in this heartbreaking time. Prayers for his soul . Om Shanti. — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) September 2, 2021

Actor Kushal Tandon uploaded a picture with Sidharth and tweeted: “Sad, shocking, May God gives strength to his mother, sister and family, RIP brother fly away into the different world peacefully Om Shanti.”

Sad , shocking , May god gives strength to his mother , sister and family , RIP brother ❤️fly away into different word peacefully om Shanti pic.twitter.com/FKEdA9Jiwg — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 2, 2021

Director Hansal Mehta pointed out how young he was. He tweeted: “No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection, and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots.”

No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots. pic.twitter.com/GvzSHSodZe — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 2, 2021

Actress Koena Mitra said: “Deeply saddened! @sidharth_shukla, We met for just 14 days, we fought a lot and parted ways. Never spoke again. Your sudden demise has taught me unconditional forgiveness! I forgive everyone & seek forgiveness from whoever I may have disappointed. RIP Sid. #SiddharthShukla”

Deeply saddened! @sidharth_shukla , We met for just 14 days, we fought a lot and parted ways. Never spoke again. Your sudden demise has taught me unconditional forgiveness! I forgive everyone & seek forgiveness from whoever I may have disappointed. RIP Sid. #SiddharthShukla — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) September 2, 2021

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.