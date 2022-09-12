Clip of ‘SidNaaz’ in Bigg Boss 16 promo evoked emotions in fans

The popular reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’ has launched the promo for its new season, ‘Season 16’. The promo has bits of all the popular contestants of Bigg Boss for the last 15 years. Many popular faces appeared on the screen, but fans were struck at a two-second clip of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Sidharth Shukla was a popular TV actor, who starred in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya’ and was considered a heartthrob by his fans. Whereas, Shehnaaz Gill is a popular Punjabi singer and actress who gained a vast majority of fans through her bubbly demeanor in Bigg Boss 13.

The couple’s journey from a beautiful friendship that turned into something more was shipped by their fans and the social media was trending with the hashtag #SidNaaz.

But last year Sidharth Shukla passed away from a heart attack at the age of 40. The sudden death of the actor left the entire industry in shock, including Shehnaaz Gill who was by the actor’s side during his last moments.

The promo has evoked the emotions of the fans through the small clip of #sidnaaz and the hashtag has begun trending again.

After the unfortunate incident, Shehnaaz Gill was broken and stayed away from limelight for a while. Now the star can be seen taking baby steps to move forward with life and can be seen working of her career.

Shehnaaz is very popular on social media and is highly loved by her fans for her childlike innocence. Recently she has posted a video on her Instagram singing the song “Lae Dooba” by Sunidhi Chauhan from the movie Aiyaary, which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

The actress can be seen singing at a recording studio. Her voice is sweet. Without any makeup, she looks stunning in the video while sporting a black-and-white crop top and jeans. Shehnaaz uploaded the video to Instagram with the hashtag #starsemoji.

Her followers flooded the comment section with love and adoration as soon as she released the video.

On Twitter, actress Rakul Preet also gushed over Shehnaaz’s lovely voice. Wow @ishehnaaz gill!! she tweeted. This is very nicely sung by you.

Her post also received the comments “So calming voice” from one fan and “You are multi-talented girl” from another. “Can’t stop listening to and seeing your voice and video”, a user wrote.