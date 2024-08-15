GOAT poster revealed: Thalapathy Vijay’s new film trailer drops Aug 17

In a festive Independence Day announcement, the creators of the much-anticipated film ‘GOAT’ have released a fresh poster, igniting excitement among fans. Starring the acclaimed Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film promises a riveting cinematic experience.

Venkat Prabhu took to social media to share the news, teasing the upcoming trailer release. He wrote, “GET . SET . GOat. Buckle up.. #TheGoatTrailer is landing on your screens on August 17th, 5 PM.” This announcement has fans eagerly counting down to the trailer’s debut.

The new ‘GOAT’ poster showcases a glimpse of the film’s dynamic visuals and sets the stage for what promises to be a visually and creatively stunning movie. Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Entertainment, hinted at the film’s potential impact. She described the collaboration between Prabhu and Vijay as “spectacular,” adding, “The film pushes boundaries both creatively and visually. We are excited for audiences to see the trailer this Saturday, although it will only offer a small taste of what’s in store.”

‘GOAT’ is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 5, 2024. The film will be distributed across North India by Zee Studios. Produced by AGS Entertainment, it features a hefty budget, reflecting the commitment of producers Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh.

The film’s music is composed by the talented Yuvan Shankar Raja, with cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing handled by Venkat Raajen. ‘GOAT’ is expected to be a period science fiction epic, further elevated by its ensemble cast, which includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj.

Sources suggest that Thalapathy Vijay will be taking on dual roles in this ambitious project, adding a layer of intrigue and versatility to his performance. Fans last saw Vijay in the blockbuster action drama ‘Leo,’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

As the countdown to the trailer begins, anticipation continues to build for ‘GOAT,’ a film that promises to blend historical intrigue with futuristic elements in a way only a collaboration like this could deliver.