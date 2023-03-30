Gauri Khan designs KJo’s new bachelor pad

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, is a connoisseur interior designer, and as such is recognised by all celebrities in B Town. Her designs and decorations for the houses of her friends or office spaces have created huge buzz.

Gauri has designed Alia Bhatt’s Bandra house and that of Sidharth Malhotra. But one of her most beautiful work was seen in Jacqueline Fernandez’s house. The interior design of the house is the finest example of aesthetic and colour coordination.

Gauri Khan’s most recent project was Karan Johar’s new bachelor pad.

In a post KJo has shared on his Instagram handle we can have a sneak peek of the filmmaker’s house designed beautifully with a modern esthetics and readied with various newly-designed furniture and home décor. The colour scheme of dark shades and pastel works well with the lighting of the house.

He captioned his post, “The bond between Gauri Khan, who has successfully carved a career as an interior expert and Karan Johar — a director, producer, talk-show host, and author—dates back to when he, as a young assistant director on the seminal film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, struck up a friendship with Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan. In the nearly three decades since, they have seen each other through different professional paths, the birth of five children (Khan’s three and Johar’s twins), milestone celebrations, and even some personal setbacks.”

While “Friends Like Family” is now a hackneyed term, Johar has long been unequivocally asserting that Khan is and will always be his chosen family. So, when Karan Johar decided that the approximately 5,500-square-foot apartment extension to his penthouse home, nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac off Bandra’s Pali Hill, needed a gut renovation, Gauri Khan was the only choice.”, Architectural Digest further wrote.