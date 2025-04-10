Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar are expecting again — Baby #2 on the way!

Get ready for double the cuteness, because Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are adding another tiny dancer to their fam! The internet can’t stop smiling after the couple dropped the sweetest baby announcement—and trust Gauahar and Zaid to keep things anything but boring.

No pastel balloons or dramatic ultrasound reveals here. Instead, the power couple took to Instagram on Thursday with a quirky, full-of-energy dance reel set to Jessie J’s hit track ‘Price Tag’.

As they twirled and grooved in perfect sync, fans couldn’t help but notice something special toward the end—Gauahar proudly showed off her baby bump, confirming what the whole vibe was hinting at: Baby #2 is on the way!

“Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love,” Gauahar Khan wrote in her caption, adding the adorable hashtag #GazaBaby2 and a blessing: “#allahummabaarikfiihi”.

Styled in comfy-chic outfits and absolutely glowing, the couple danced their way into our hearts once again. While the video itself was enough to win the internet, the comments section became a love-fest with friends, fans, and fellow celebs pouring in wishes for the growing family.

Gauahar and Zaid have always had a flair for romance and realness. The two tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on December 25, 2020, but their love story began in the most relatable way—during a grocery run in lockdown. One casual encounter led to chats, then friendship, and before long, sparks flew. The rest, as they say, is Insta-history.

Fast forward to May 2023, the couple welcomed their first bundle of joy, a baby boy they lovingly named Zehaan. At the time, Gauahar shared a heartfelt post announcing his arrival: “It’s a Boy! As salaam u alaikum beautiful world,” she wrote. “He arrived on the 10th of May 2023, bringing us true happiness. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling, new parents Zaid and Gauahar.”