Gauahar Khan slams Suniel Shetty’s c-section take: “Man who hasn’t experienced pregnancy…”

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is making headlines again, but this time it’s not for her reality TV antics, it’s for some heartfelt truths and a fierce stand on motherhood.

The actress recently launched her YouTube podcast, ‘MaaaNoranjan’, where she’s diving deep into topics many shy away from: pregnancy, motherhood, and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with it.

In the very first episode, Gauahar got real — really real. She opened up about a painful chapter in her life that she’d kept private until now: a miscarriage before the birth of her son Zehaan.

With raw emotion in her voice, she shared, “I did have a miscarriage before Zehaan. It was almost nine weeks into the pregnancy. The loss was unbelievably hard.”

But Gauahar Khan didn’t stop there. She also addressed a controversial statement made recently by actor Suniel Shetty about his daughter Athiya’s decision to have a natural birth instead of a C-section.

Gauahar, who herself had a C-section for her first delivery, wasn’t having any of the “comfort of C-section” remarks. She was visibly emotional and fired back, questioning how such a narrative persists when the reality is so different.

“There are so many myths around this topic — that a C-section is the easier way out. How can that be? Especially when it comes from a man who hasn’t experienced pregnancy, childbirth, or the pain of a C-section,” she said passionately.

For context, Suniel Shetty had praised Athiya for opting for a natural delivery, calling her “very strong” and “ready” for the experience. He recalled hospital staff in amaze by her endurance and said, “In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby, she chose not to do that.”

His words quickly sparked backlash online for seeming to undermine women who choose or need to have C-sections. The actor later clarified that his comments were taken out of context, but the damage had been done.