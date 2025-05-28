Fauji 2.0 hits a century: Sandeep Singh & Doordarshan celebrate 100-episode milestone

In a heartfelt nod to the cult classic that launched Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom back in 1988, the rebooted ‘Fauji 2.0’ has now marched past a major milestone: 100 episodes and counting.

Produced by Sandeep Singh and aired on Doordarshan, the series has struck a patriotic nerve with Indian households, blending nostalgia with a fresh, contemporary edge.

For the uninitiated, the original ‘Fauji’ was more than just a TV show. It was a movement. It introduced Indian viewers to a young SRK and brought the grit and grace of military life into the living room. Decades later, ‘Fauji 2.0’ is reigniting that flame, and this time, with even more depth and diversity.

Sandeep Singh, the man behind the reboot, knew he wasn’t just reviving a show, he was reviving a sentiment. “We were taking on a legacy,” Singh reflected. “But the story of our soldiers deserves to be told again and again. This version is our salute to every Indian in uniform, past and present.”

The show hasn’t just revisited the past, it’s also rewriting it. One of its most compelling choices has been the portrayal of women in powerful military roles. Actress Gauahar Khan, who plays a fierce, no-nonsense officer, has become an icon in her own right.

“Playing a woman in uniform is a privilege. It’s not just about the role, it’s about the message. I hope young girls watch this and see themselves in it. We need more stories like this,” Gauahar said, clearly emotional about the journey.

The energy behind the scenes has been just as intense. Actor Vicky Jain, a key face in the series, says the experience transformed him. “There’s something about playing a soldier. You walk differently. You think differently. That discipline sticks with you. Reaching 100 episodes feels like a creative victory, like we’ve served in our own way.”

Doordarshan, India’s national broadcaster, has been the proud partner on this project. CEO Gaurav Dwivedi shared his thoughts on the occasion: “At Doordarshan, we’ve always believed in telling stories that matter. ‘Fauji 2.0’ does more than entertain, it uplifts, unites, and inspires. It’s exactly the kind of content that deserves a place on national television.”

Beyond its powerful storytelling, what’s helped ‘Fauji 2.0’ find a place in viewers’ hearts is its soul-stirring music — a nod to the original’s iconic soundtrack. Unexpectedly, the new compositions have become chart-toppers, with fans sharing clips and themes across social media.

So what’s next?

The creators remain tight-lipped, but whispers hint at bigger arcs, more intense missions, and perhaps even deeper dives into real-life stories of courage and sacrifice.