Gangnam Style makes history with 5 billion youtube views

In a groundbreaking achievement, PSY’s legendary music video, “Gangnam Style,” has etched its name in the annals of YouTube history, becoming the first Korean music video to amass a staggering 5 billion views. The iconic video, which took the internet by storm upon its release in 2012, reached this remarkable milestone on December 30, at approximately 5:47 a.m. KST.

Originally unveiled to the world on July 15, 2012, the journey of “Gangnam Style” to 5 billion views spans an impressive 11 years, 5 months, and 15 days, underscoring its enduring popularity and cultural impact. The achievement not only signifies a momentous occasion for PSY but also highlights the unwavering allure of “Gangnam Style” in the ever-evolving landscape of online content.

The timing of this historic feat adds an extra layer of excitement, occurring just a day before PSY’s birthday. Expressing his elation, the South Korean sensation took to his Instagram account with an ecstatic post that read, “The best pre-birthday present ever. Thank you for 5 billion views!!”

Park Jae-sang, known professionally as PSY, is a multifaceted artist encompassing roles as a singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer. His comedic videos and captivating stage performances have garnered domestic acclaim, while internationally, he skyrocketed to fame with his hit single “Gangnam Style.” The song’s catchy refrain even earned a place in The Yale Book of Quotations as one of the most famous quotations of 2012.

PSY’s influence extends beyond borders, as demonstrated by “Gangnam Style” achieving the monumental feat of surpassing one billion views on YouTube on December 21, 2012, making it the first video in the platform’s history to do so. This accomplishment led the media to crown PSY as the King of YouTube. As of the latest update in September 2023, “Gangnam Style” stands as the eleventh most-viewed video on YouTube, amassing over 4.9 billion views.

In celebrating this historic achievement, PSY’s “Gangnam Style” not only secures its place in the record books but also reinforces its timeless resonance in the hearts of fans worldwide.