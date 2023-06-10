‘Gandi Baat’ Actress Gehna Vasisth Marries Boyfriend Faizan Converts to Islam, no it’s not Love-Jihad

‘Gandi Baat’ Actress Gehna Vasisth Converts to Islam and Marries Boyfriend Faizan Ansari in a Traditional Nikkah Ceremony

Indian actress and television presenter Vandana Tiwari, popularly known as Gehana Vasisth, has tied the knot with her boyfriend Faizan Ansari in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony called Nikkah. This union is accompanied by a significant development as Gehana has embraced Islam and converted to the religion, solidifying her commitment to Faizan as her husband.

Gehana, who gained fame for her role in the series “Gandi Baat,” comes from a Pandit family in Chandigarh. However, her decision to convert and marry Faizan has generated outrage and concern within her community, leading to unhappy sentiments among many. Some have gone as far as alleging love jihad, insinuating that Gehana’s conversion is part of a wider phenomenon. Nonetheless, close sources to the couple dismiss these claims, highlighting that their relationship is built on genuine love and respect.

Adding further intrigue to their story, Faizan is a well-known social media influencer and Bollywood actor who recently appeared on the reality show “Datebaazi” on Amazon MiniTv.

Following their wedding, Gehana and Faizan’s photographs have become viral sensations online, evoking mixed reactions from their fans. Gehana’s striking red lehenga and Faizan’s elegant black Pathani suit have captivated viewers, showcasing the couple’s style and grace.

It is important to note that Gehana Vasisth has faced controversy in the past due to her alleged involvement with prominent producer Raj Kundra, who is married to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Reports have linked Gehana and Raj Kundra to the production of pornographic films, resulting in their arrest by the Mumbai Police. However, the specific details of Gehana’s role in the case have not been disclosed to the public. Both individuals were subsequently released on bail.

As Gehana Vasisth embarks on this new phase of her life, her marriage to Faizan Ansari continues to dominate headlines and spark discussions among fans and the entertainment industry as a whole.