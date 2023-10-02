Gandhi Jayanti: Sunny Deol, Mahesh Babu, Madhuri Dixit remember Father of the Nation

On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, celebrities including Manoj Bajpayee, Prakash Raj, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit, Mahesh Babu, Siddharth Malhotra paid tributes to the Father of the Nation

Manoj Bajpayee shared a sketch of Mahatma Gandhi and wrote on his X (formerly Twitter): “The one to show us the way to truth and non-violence, I bow to Bapu on his birthday.”

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram stories and posted: “Happy Gandhi Jayanti” with a small snippet of the National Anthem playing in the background.

Madhuri Dixit shared one of the Mahatma’s iconic quotes on X: “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” She added: “May we all have the strength and courage to achieve our dreams.”

Prakash Raj posted a cartoon sketch of Mahatma Gandhi walking in his iconic pose with his stick and wrote on his X: “While the guns are still aiming…It’s for us to ensure he continues to breathe…#Gandhi Jayanti #just asking.”

Arjun Rampal shared one of Gandhi’s quotes on his X: “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony. #Gandhi Jayanti.”

Malika Sherawat shared another quote of Gandhi on her X: “Full effort is full victory. You need not be troubled if you have mistakes, or if your ideal has slipped away. Just continue to give your best #Happy Gandhi Jayanti.”

Siddharth Malhotra wrote: “Bringing change to the world begins with being the change yourself. Mahatma Gandhi’s wisdom is a guiding light, especially in today’s times. #GandhiJayanti”.

Sunny Deol took to his X and wrote: “To all of you, I wholeheartedly wish you on this auspicious day of Gandhi Jayanti. To keep Hindustan always alive, Bapu’s contributions will never be forgotten.”