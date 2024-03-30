BJP releases 8th list of candidates for LS polls; Sunny Deol dropped

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its eighth list of candidates for different Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur, who recently joined the BJP, has been fielded from Patiala Lok Sabha seat.

Kaur won Patiala seat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls when she contested on the Congress ticket.

The BJP has dropped actor-politician Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur. Dinesh Singh ‘Babbu’ has replaced the sitting MP as the party candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Former Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who recently joined the saffron party, will contest from Amritsar.

Former Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Kumar Rinku has been fielded from Jalandhar. Ravneet Singh and Hans Raj Hans will be BJP’s candidates from Ludhiana and Faridkot seats respectively.

In Odisha, Rabindra Narayan Behera has been fielded from Jajpur seat, Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi from Kandhamal and Bhartruhari Mahtab from Cuttack.

In West Bengal, the BJP has announced the candidature of former IPS officer Debashish Dhar from Birbhum and Pranat Tudu from Jhargram.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting from April 19. The results will be announced on June 4.