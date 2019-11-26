Actor Arjun Rampal made his Bollywood debut in 2001 with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat is celebrating his 47th birthday on Tuesday.

On the occasion, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took to her official Instagram handle to shower her love for him.

Gabriella and Arjun have been dating each other for over a year now.

She penned a heartfelt note for his beau Arjun on his special day. She posted a few pictures of Arjun along with her.

Alongside the pictures, Gabriella wrote, “With you, time is not linear, but still we should celebrate the day you graced us all with that smile and every day that you share those pearls of wisdom with the world. Happy birthday to you shriji (sic).”

In April this year, Arjun announced Gabriella’s pregnancy on social media. Gabriella and Arjun welcomed Arik, their first child together, on July 18 this year. It is a double celebration for the actor as he shares his birthday with sister Komal Rampal. To wish her on the occasion, Arjun shared a cute picture of his sister on Instagram and asked her to “relax, sparkle and enjoy the year” in the post.

Alongside the photo, he wrote, “Happy birthday my darling sis, love you. Relax and sparkle, enjoy the year. It’s gonna be a great one love #happybirthdaykomal(sic).”

On the professional front, Arjun Rampal was seen in this year’s released web series The Final Call, in which he essayed the role of Captain Karan Sachdev. On the big screen, his last outing was JP Dutta’s Paltan.