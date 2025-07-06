Arjun Rampal breaks the mold in first look of Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Arjun Rampal in ‘Dhurandhar’: Arjun Rampal has once again proved that he’s not afraid to take bold creative risks. The teaser for ‘Dhurandhar’, the much-awaited action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, is finally out, and while it gives away very little in terms of plot, one thing is clear: Arjun Rampal is here to steal the show.

Sporting a gritty, unconventional look complete with a golden tooth, thick grey beard, vintage-style metallic sunglasses, and a raw, weathered intensity, Rampal’s character is instantly arresting. He oozes menace and mystery in just a few seconds of screen time, adding an unexpected layer of depth to the teaser.

Advertisement

There’s no hero-villain binary here, his presence suggests something more complex.

Advertisement

The teaser doesn’t rely on dialogue or exposition. Instead, it leans into an atmospheric build-up: high-octane visuals, moody lighting, and fleeting glimpses of the ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna.

But even among such seasoned actors, Rampal stands tall, his transformation and screen presence hinting at a pivotal role in the film’s narrative.

While ‘Dhurandhar’ is being billed as one of 2025’s biggest releases, this teaser smartly chooses to focus on tone and impact over plot reveals. The scale is massive, slick action sequences, cinematic grit, and a sense of impending chaos, but the true hook is the characters, especially Rampal’s, who seems to sit somewhere between rebel, rogue, and anti-hero.

This isn’t the first time Rampal has surprised audiences with an offbeat character choice, but this one feels especially deliberate.

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, best known for ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, and produced by Dhar along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, ‘Dhurandhar’ promises to be more than just an action spectacle.

Slated to hit theatres on December 5, 2025, ‘Dhurandhar’ is already generating buzz not just for its star power, but for the unconventional choices it seems to be making.

And with Arjun Rampal at the centre of that intrigue, fans are eager to see just how far the film pushes boundaries.