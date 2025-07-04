Arjun Rampal breaks the mold, and keeps breaking it every time!

Arjun Rampal isn’t just another Bollywood name. Once the poster boy of Indian fashion runways in the ’90s, Rampal has come a long way, refusing to box into any one identity.

From charming music videos to dark, brooding villains, he has shaped a career out of taking chances, and pulling them off in style.

Long before he became a familiar face on the big screen, Arjun Rampal was winning hearts as a model and appearing in music videos like ‘Bekaraar’, ‘Kinna Sona’, and ‘Don’t Marry Maya’. He had the looks, sure, but there was also a quiet intensity that hinted he was destined for more.

That “more” arrived in 2001 when Arjun made his Bollywood debut with ‘Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat’. While the film wasn’t a blockbuster, his performance stood out — confident, charismatic, and refreshingly non-formulaic.

The industry took notice, and Rampal began carving a space for himself with movies like ‘Deewaanapan’, ‘Aankhen’, and ‘Dil Ka Rishta’.

But it wasn’t until 2007’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ that Rampal fully broke through. As Mukesh Mehra, he wasn’t just a villain, he was a stylish, cold-blooded antagonist who became instantly unforgettable.

Since then, Arjun Rampal has never stuck to the safe zone. He has played everything from a corrupt politician in ‘Raajneeti’ to a tormented rocker in ‘Rock On!’

He made audiences laugh in ‘Housefull’, questioned authority in ‘Satyagraha’, and navigated complex narratives in OTT releases like ‘The Final Call’ and ‘Nail Polish’.

Recently, he’s back in the spotlight for his gritty portrayal in ‘Rana Naidu Season 2’, reminding audiences once again that he doesn’t shy away from grey roles.

Coming up, he’ll appear in the psychological thriller ‘Nikita Roy’ and the intriguing ‘Dhurandhar’.