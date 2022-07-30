From Kareena-Saif to Arjun-Gabriella; Couples that broke stereotypes

Bollywood ‘LOVES’ a good love story. The definitions of love have changed over time. Gone are the days when one needs a marriage certificate to justify their love. The traditions have taken a backseat and its loyalty that matters. Some couples choose to go down a specific route, while some others make their own destiny.

However, one thing is clear today we are living in a Modern India that celebrates all types of love. The most loved couples on social media are a testament to the fact that our country has truly progressed. We take a look at 5 couples of B-wood who have had a unique love story and written their own narrative without any fears!

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan- The ultimate royal couple Saif and Kareena have been vocal about their relationship right from their dating days. Right from being committed and a simple court wedding to now adorable family pictures with their 2 sons Taimur and Jeh, the two of them are a symbol of Modern India.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades – This is one HOT couple! The two make for a stunning picture but it’s their compatibility that shines through each appearance. They have a son Arik who often takes social media by storm when spotted, but Arjun and Gabriella are all about the 2.0 perfect stories.

From Arjun’s career reaching an all time high with projects like London Files and The Rapist to being appreciated for his work and hands on family approach, these 2 are what love stories are made of.

Ranbir Alia – Now the age gap of 11 plus years did not hold these 2 back. A simple shaadi in their house, and a baby on the way. Alia’s spunk and Ranbir’s calmness highlights a couple that brings out the best in each other. Whether it’s encouraging each other’s work or writing their own fate, these 2 do it their way and they slay.

Milind- Ankita – Milind Soman broke a million hearts when he married his sweetheart Ankita in a ceremony in Alibag. Their passion for fitness and running shows in their social media posts. The huge age gap seems to have no effect on the fact that they are each other’s support system and guiding force.

Kiara -Siddharth- A couple who is in no rush to marry and unperturbed by the frenzy that their union creates. The strong and dependable Siddharth is a perfect match for the demure and stunning Kiara. Both seem to respect each others careers and have flourished ever since they got together!