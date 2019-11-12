It’s just a few days ago when Aastha Varma won hearts all over the internet when she posted a tweet asking for a suitable groom for her mother.

Now, it looks like Aastha’s adorable gesture for her mom has also inspired many people to do something for their mothers.

On November 10, Mohini Vig took to her official Twitter handle to share a picture of her along with her mother and posted a matrimonial ad for her. She tweeted to say that she is looking for a suitable groom for her 56-year-old mother, who can be a loving and caring father.

Alongside the picture, Mohini wrote, “Inspired from @AasthaVarma once again am putting an effort for my 56yr old mother. Looking for 55-60yr old vegetarian, non-smoker, non-drinker, loving man and a father who is looking for a life partner and caring children. #Groomhunting #everyonedeservesaprtner #lookingfordad (sic).”

Inspired from @AasthaVarma once again am putting an effort for my 56yr old mother.Looking for 55-60yr old vegetarian,non smoker, non drinker ,loving man and a father who is looking for a life partner and caring children. #Groomhunting #everyonedeservesaprtner #lookingfordad pic.twitter.com/1iDwCqJ08I — mohini vig (@mohini_vig) November 10, 2019

On November 8, a similar tweet was posted by a Twitter user, Mehak PS. She posted three pictures of her mother. Hew tweet reads, “Looking for a handsome man for my mother 42 !:) she British citizen in Uk Vegetarian prefer but not necessary, but non-drinker, Well Established. #Groomhunting Only get in touch with current photo with all your background details 🙂 message only pls thank you (sic).”

Pls contact me if interested 91245561 https://t.co/LnJUtgnKxA — Mehak Ps ♥️ (@MehakPs) November 9, 2019

Even Aastha retweeted Mohini’s tweet and showered her love over the mother-daughter duo. She wrote, “I feel so good about this. Every male/female deserves a partner irrespective of their age. And a partner that would make them happy. May your mother also find happiness (sic).”

Looking for a handsome 50 year old man for my mother! 🙂

Vegetarian, Non Drinker, Well Established. #Groomhunting pic.twitter.com/xNj0w8r8uq — Aastha Varma (@AasthaVarma) October 31, 2019

In her tweet that broke the internet, Aastha too had posted a matrimonial ad for her mother. She had posted a selfie with her mom and then captioned the picture, “Looking for a handsome 50-year-old man for my mother! Vegetarian, Non-Drinker, Well Established. #Groomhunting.”