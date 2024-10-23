Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno dies at 66

Paul Di’Anno, former singer of the heavy metal band Iron Maiden passed away at 66. A statement from the late singer’s label confirmed the news of the artist’s demise. Di’Anno passed away at his home in Salisbury, England.

The statement issued by his music label read, “On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di’Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.” It added, “Born in Chingford, East London, on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as the lead singer of English Heavy Metal band Iron Maiden, between 1978 and 1981.”

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden also shared a lengthy message on Instagram remembering Di’Anno. The post read, “We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di’Anno earlier today. Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world.”

The post also featured a note from Steve Harris of Iron Maiden. Remembering his former bandmate, Harris also shared an emotional message. “It’s just so sad he’s gone. I was in touch with him only recently. We texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate.”

The note further added, “We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more. On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul’s family and close friends. Rest In Peace Paul.”

Paul Di’Anno served as the lead singer of the heavy metal band and delivered several hits. He was the vocalist on their first two studio albums. Di’Anno joined the band in 1978 and parted ways in 1981 reportedly following internal rifts. Following his exit from Iron Maiden, Di’Anno talked about it with Metal Hammer in 2000. “I don’t blame them for getting rid of me. Obviously, the band was Steve’s [Harris] baby, but I wish I’d been able to contribute more. After a while, that got me down. In the end, I couldn’t give 100 per cent to Maiden anymore. And it wasn’t fair to the band, the fans or to myself.”

Following his stint with Iron Maiden, Di’Anno continued with bands like Battlezone and Killers, alongside solo projects.