For your approval: Ellen DeGeneres announces final Netflix stand-up special

Ellen DeGeneres is gearing up for her final stand-up performance, set to air on Netflix under the title “Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval.” The special is scheduled to premiere worldwide on September 24, marking her second stand-up venture on the platform. Her first, titled “Relatable,” debuted in 2018, after a 15-year hiatus from stand-up comedy.

Produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, led by Ben Winston, the special also sees DeGeneres collaborating with her wife, Portia de Rossi. It’s directed by Joel Gallen, who is recognized for his work on Chris Rock’s recent special, “Selective Outrage.”

In a lighthearted announcement on social media, DeGeneres addressed the buzz surrounding the upcoming show. She humorously confirmed that she would discuss the much-publicized controversies from her past, stating, “To answer the questions everyone is asking me — Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life.”

The controversy she refers to includes allegations of a toxic workplace that surfaced in 2020, resulting in a formal investigation and the departure of several top executives from her long-running talk show. Although the issues were deeply troubling for her, DeGeneres has insisted that they were not the reason for her decision to end her show after 19 successful seasons. She expressed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, “If I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season. So, it’s not why I’m stopping, but it was hard.”

In “For Your Approval,” DeGeneres plans to delve into her life experiences during her time away from the spotlight. Netflix has described the special as a candid exploration of her journey, touching on topics ranging from “the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand name celebrity.”

This new special is part of her “Ellen’s Last Stand… Up” tour, where she has previously made headlines by addressing her past controversies before unexpectedly canceling some tour dates. Regardless of the drama, the comedy scene anticipates this new hour from DeGeneres, especially as the appetite for stand-up specials continues to rise. As she prepares to close this chapter of her career, fans can expect a blend of humor and honesty that has defined her unique comedic voice.