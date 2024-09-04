Kareena embraces depths of maternal love in ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is eagerly anticipating the release of her latest film, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, a mystery thriller that showcases her as a determined police detective. The trailer for the film was launched in Mumbai, where Kareena, alongside director Hansal Mehta and co-producer Ektaa R Kapoor, spoke passionately about her character and the emotional layers she brings to the role.

At the event, Kareena emphasized the profound nature of maternal love, stating, “I think a mother’s love has no language. It’s a feeling.” Drawing from her own experiences as a mother, she expressed how such emotions are reflected in one’s eyes. “You can see a mother’s love and pain just by looking into her eyes. That’s what makes it so important,” she explained. This sentiment resonates deeply with her character, a grieving detective on the hunt for a child murderer, and sets the stage for a gripping narrative.

Kareena, who donned a chic all-black pantsuit for the launch, also discussed the balancing act of her personal and professional life. “I enjoy that hustle of working and being a mother and wife at the same time,” she said, highlighting the complexities many women face in managing multiple roles.

In her portrayal, Kareena channels various emotions as she delves into the challenging investigation. The film’s trailer hints at her character’s intense journey, and the actress has noted that her role draws inspiration from Kate Winslet’s critically acclaimed performance in ‘Mare of Easttown’. “When Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do,” she shared, indicating her enthusiasm for the project.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ is set to hit theaters on September 13, featuring an impressive ensemble cast that includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Following this project, Kareena will also appear in director Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Daayra’ and the much-anticipated ‘Singham Again’, which reunites her with stars like Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor. This film marks the third installment of the popular ‘Singham’ franchise, following the successful releases of ‘Singham’ in 2011 and ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014.

As the countdown begins for ‘The Buckingham Murders’, audiences can look forward to witnessing Kareena Kapoor’s powerful performance that intertwines her character’s struggles with the universal theme of a mother’s unwavering love.